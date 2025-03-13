            
Press Council reports 'paid news' cases | Lawyers to face-off for 28% GST gaming case | Murthy on AI

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

By  Storyboard18Mar 13, 2025 5:09 PM
The Press Council of India (PCI) is a statutory body created by the Press Council Act of 1978. It is the apex body for the regulation of the Print Media in India.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE

Press Council of India reports 468 cases of 'paid news' in four years

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also stated that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established dedicated mechanisms to handle complaints regarding paid news.

SC showdown: Top lawyers to face-off for 28% GST gaming case on March 18

The case, with an estimated financial impact of ₹2.5 lakh crore, is one of the biggest tax battles in India’s history.

Narayana Murthy criticizes AI hype in India, calls out 'Silly Old Programs'

_Speaking at TiE Con Mumbai 2025, Murthy remarked that AI has become a buzzword in India, often being misused to describe basic software programs._

95% of Bengaluru unicorns report losses in FY24, despite high valuations

Only seven Bengaluru-based unicorns were profitable in FY24 (Zerodha, Postman, Moneyview, Perfios, Zeta India, Razorpay, and Groww), registering a PAT of Rs 6,209.6 crore

Intel appoints Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO

Veteran semiconductor leader to take the helm on March 18, succeeding interim Co-CEOs.


First Published on Mar 13, 2025 5:09 PM

