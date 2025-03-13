Press Council reports 'paid news' cases | Lawyers to face-off for 28% GST gaming case | Murthy on AI

ADVERTISEMENT
Press Council of India reports 468 cases of 'paid news' in four years
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also stated that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established dedicated mechanisms to handle complaints regarding paid news.
SC showdown: Top lawyers to face-off for 28% GST gaming case on March 18
The case, with an estimated financial impact of ₹2.5 lakh crore, is one of the biggest tax battles in India’s history.
Narayana Murthy criticizes AI hype in India, calls out 'Silly Old Programs'
_Speaking at TiE Con Mumbai 2025, Murthy remarked that AI has become a buzzword in India, often being misused to describe basic software programs._
95% of Bengaluru unicorns report losses in FY24, despite high valuations
Only seven Bengaluru-based unicorns were profitable in FY24 (Zerodha, Postman, Moneyview, Perfios, Zeta India, Razorpay, and Groww), registering a PAT of Rs 6,209.6 crore
Intel appoints Lip-Bu Tan as its new CEO
Veteran semiconductor leader to take the helm on March 18, succeeding interim Co-CEOs.