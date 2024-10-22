TV ad spends decline | Disney Star's President steps down | Zomato, Paytm Q2 earnings

ADVERTISEMENT
Festive season ad spends shift: TV ad spends down 10%; digital up 20%
In the Navratri period alone, television ad volumes saw an 8% decline, on the back of fewer marquee events— which can significantly impact the overall adex growth this year.
Disney Star's K Madhavan quits after 15 year tenure
Madhavan joined Star India in 2009 as its South Head. Under his leadership, the company built a thriving regional entertainment portfolio.
Zomato's profit declines 30% QoQ to Rs 176 crore; Ad expenses surge to Rs 343 crore
Zomato spent Rs 343 crore between July and September 2024 as compared to Rs 303 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
PhonePe founders' pay cut: Salary drops to Rs 5 crore
PhonePe has attracted a set of high quality, marque investors like Walmart, Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, Tencent, Microsoft who have invested over Rs 18,000 Crore in the company till date.
Madison's Vikram Sakhuja to receive AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award
Vikram Sakhuja is an engineer from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Calcutta. He joined P&G in 1988 where over 8 years, he held positions in Marketing Research and Media.
