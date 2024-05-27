Abby Awards 2024 gets 3506 entries from 273 companies

Created for and by the marketing, advertising and media industry, the Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show continues to set new benchmarks. From agencies and clients, from digital and media companies to specialist companies, the awards have witnessed a record-breaking increase in participation over the past three years.

This year, the awards have attracted a staggering 3,506 entries from 273 companies, for the Creative and Media ABBY. Noteworthy among the returning participants are agencies such as VML, Lowe Lintas, McCann Worldgroup India, DDB Mudra, Famous Innovations, among others.

The introduction of three new age categories – digital, mobile, and technology, has collectively garnered 626 entries from 75 companies. Additionally, responding to industry demands, the inclusion of the health category and new sub-categories in trending subjects like AI, Virtual Reality, and Sustainable Practices has further demonstrated the awards’ commitment to staying abreast of industry trends and demands.