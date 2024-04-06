Crunchyroll rolls out ‘Wish Your World Was Anime’ featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff

Crunchyroll launched its first ad campaign in India, ‘Wish Your World Was Anime’, which blends the immersive world of anime with real life, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff. In the two ad films, the protagonists wish for dream scenarios in their real lives, such as embarking on vivid adventures and turning challenges into triumphant moments, stated the company.

The ads premiered during the IPL and will air digitally on JioCinema during TATA IPL matches. Crunchyroll has also planned a comprehensive marketing campaign encompassing surround sound promotions through OOH, digital advertising, and social media outreach.

With 'Wish Your World Was Anime,' Crunchyroll aims to tap into the universal desire shared by anime enthusiasts everywhere – to infuse their everyday lives with the vibrancy, courage, and adventure reminiscent of their favorite anime characters and shows, further added the company.

The creative agency behind the campaign is Tilt Brand Solutions, while the anime segments were created by renowned anime studios in Japan, ensuring the authenticity of the craft and reinforcing Crunchyroll's dedication to sharing Japanese anime with the world. Drive Inc. created the anime for the ad film with Mandanna, while the anime in Shroff’s ad film was created by ARECT, Inc. The films were overseen creatively by Crunchyroll’s creative services team. The background music in the ad film with Shroff is exclusive, produced by Donn Bhatt, and features rapper Jagsifat. The ad film with Mandanna has the song ‘Billo’ By Excise Dept.

“We are thrilled to announce Crunchyroll's first brand campaign in India — a heartfelt milestone for us and the anime community here,” said Markus Gerdemann, senior vice president of marketing of Crunchyroll. “With Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna joining us, our campaign shines a light on the power of anime as a captivating form of storytelling. India's rich culture and its enthusiastic embrace of anime inspire us every day. What better way to debut the campaign than another milestone cultural moment – the IPL.”