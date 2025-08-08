Gillette India cuts advertising spend to ₹328.75 cr, reports ₹418 cr profit in FY25

Gillette India Limited has reported a reduction in advertising and sales promotion expenditure for the nine-month financial year ended March 31, 2025, following its shift in fiscal year-end from June to March. According to the company’s standalone annual report, advertising and sales promotion expenses stood at ₹328.75 crore for the nine-month period, compared to ₹368.01 crore in the previous 12-month financial year ended June 30, 2024.

The company’s revised financial year indicates a measured pullback in marketing outlay, even as management emphasised continued investment in “irresistible superiority” across products, packaging, and brand communication to drive growth.

The report states the company’s integrated growth strategy includes “irresistible superiority across product, package, brand communication, retail execution and value, to delight consumers.” Brand communication is indeed identified as one of the five key vectors.

Under the grooming segment, the report says, “Superior communication continues to be a key vector for the Company for its female grooming segment – Gillette Venus… The Company does this via relatable digital and social media-led communication.”

In the oral care section, Gillete India stated that innovations are “supported by dynamic go-to-market activations on e-commerce platforms and a compelling communication strategy… delivering messages that truly resonate with consumers.

Gillette India Limited has reported a profit after tax of ₹418 crore for the nine-month financial year ended March 31, 2025, as the company transitioned its fiscal year-end from June to March. Revenue from operations for the period stood at ₹2,235 crore, while profit before tax came in at ₹554 crore, reflecting a strong operating margin of 25%. Advertising and sales promotion accounted for roughly 14.7% of sales, underscoring the strategic importance of brand-building in the company’s grooming and oral care segments.