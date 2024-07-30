Zydus Wellness launches Ayurvedic drink Complan Immuno-Gro in Tamil Nadu

Zydus Wellness has expanded its offerings under the brand Complan with the pilot launch of immunity-boosting drink, Complan Immuno-Gro in Tamil Nadu.

Scientifically designed to provide strong immunity while supporting growth and memory among children, Complan Immuno-Gro is formulated with a blend of more than 20 Ayurvedic herbs, such as Amla, Ashwagandha, and Brahmi, the company claims. Zydus also referenced studies stating a weak immune system may cause growth and developmental delays besides other illnesses, adding that Complan Immuno-Gro offers specialized benefits to strengthen children's immune systems against common illnesses.

As per the company, while the nutrition drinks category in Tamil Nadu stands at Rs 940 Crore, seasonal changes that often affect children’s immunity have triggered an increased consumer aspiration for natural immunity-boosting products.

Recognising this market opportunity and the need for a superior quality immunity booster, Zydus Wellness has forayed into the Ayurvedic segment under Complan. This pilot is one of the several new launches in the company’s pipeline during the coming months.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, said, “There is a marked shift in consumer mindset as natural and herbal products have become the go-to solution for most modern problems and immunity concerns. Our new offering, Complan Immuno-Gro, is based on scientifically designed Ayurvedic innovations catering to growing children's immunity needs. Through this pilot launch, we also aim to gain market share and expand our foothold in the white powder segment. Further, Sneha’s association with the brand will help us reiterate our values as she is the embodiment of trust, care, and well-being amongst mothers.”

To further amplify the launch and drive brand awareness, Complan Immuno-Gro has unveiled a new TVC in Tamil Nadu with South Indian actor Sneha. The commercial revolves around the low levels of immunity in children, which may manifest into a plethora of diseases, especially during monsoon. To ensure safety and health of her child, the mother in the TVC holds him back from enjoying the rain. Taking a cue from the mother's concern for her child's well-being, Sneha articulates the need for Complan Immuno Gro, an immunity-focused solutions for children.