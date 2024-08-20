Narayan Devanathan to lead newly launched Dentsu BX in India

dentsu has announced the launch of its Business Transformation Practice, Dentsu BX, in India. Narayan Devanathan will lead the new practice, adding to his existing role as President & Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia.

He will continue to report to Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu, while also reporting to Chris Bower, Managing Director, Business Transformation Consulting, APAC, dentsu, and Yuichi Toyoda, Global Practice President - Business Transformation (BX).

In his expanded mandate, Devanathan will collaborate with businesses to co-create transformation strategies that accelerate sustainable business growth. He will aim to deliver transformative solutions that drive substantial value for clients, businesses, and society.

Working with a group of agile client transformation specialists internally and specialized strategic alliances externally, Dentsu BX will create innovative strategies for businesses to explore new categories, revolutionize their operations, and stay ahead of the times, true to dentsu’s promise of ‘Innovating to Impact’, stated the company.

Commenting on the expansion, Harsha Razdan said, “Dentsu’s relentless commitment is on delivering exceptional client- outcomes. As we have evolved to become more client-centric across all practices, the expansion of Dentsu BX into India represents a natural progression. I am confident that Narayan is the perfect leader for this initiative. His extensive expertise and proven track record make him ideally suited to lead this strategic and industry-leading offering. In addition to his existing remit, Narayan will harness our key expertise to craft innovative and transformative solutions that drive significant business impact for brands. With his elite ‘special ops’ team for Dentsu BX, Narayan will leverage the full strength of dentsu to deliver innovative, outcome-driven solutions for our clients.”