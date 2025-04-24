            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • amazon-india-appoints-priyanka-khaneja-gandhi-as-head-of-ads-marketing-63120

Amazon India appoints Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi as Head of Ads Marketing

Prior to joining Amazon, Gandhi held several senior leadership roles at Colgate-Palmolive, where she spent over 16 years.

By  Storyboard18Apr 24, 2025 11:59 AM
Amazon India appoints Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi as Head of Ads Marketing
At Amazon, she will lead marketing efforts to help brands unlock the full potential of Amazon’s ads ecosystem, ranging from performance marketing to branded content and creative solutions tailored for Indian consumers.

Amazon India has appointed Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi as the new Head of Ads Marketing, marking a strategic shift in the e-commerce giant’s focus on strengthening its advertising ecosystem in the country. Gandhi, a seasoned marketing leader with over two decades of experience, will be responsible for leading marketing and creative solutions for Amazon India Ads.

Gandhi's appointment comes at a time when Amazon is increasingly ramping up its advertising operations in India, aiming to create full-funnel marketing solutions for brands and sellers on its platform. Her vast experience in integrated marketing, digital transformation, e-commerce strategy, and media planning positions her well to drive innovation in the competitive digital advertising landscape.

Prior to joining Amazon, Gandhi held several senior leadership roles at Colgate-Palmolive, where she spent over 16 years. Most recently, she served as Director – Integrated Brand Experience Lead, where she oversaw brand experience, digital transformation, media strategy and e-commerce performance marketing across categories.

Before her time at Colgate, Gandhi worked with leading media agencies including Madison Communications, Carat and Starcom/Publicis Group, shaping brand strategies and media planning for a variety of clients.

At Amazon, she will lead marketing efforts to help brands unlock the full potential of Amazon’s ads ecosystem, ranging from performance marketing to branded content and creative solutions tailored for Indian consumers.


Tags
First Published on Apr 24, 2025 11:59 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Honasa appoints Karan Bajwa as Chief Human Resources Officer, Avinash Dhagat as Chief Supply Chain Officer

Honasa appoints Karan Bajwa as Chief Human Resources Officer, Avinash Dhagat as Chief Supply Chain Officer

Brand Makers

Taj GVK appoints Shalini Bhupal as MD & CEO; Krishna R Bhupal named Joint Managing Director

Taj GVK appoints Shalini Bhupal as MD & CEO; Krishna R Bhupal named Joint Managing Director

Brand Makers

Nestlé India's FY25 net profit stands at Rs 3,314.5 crore, Q4 profit declines 6.6%

Nestlé India's FY25 net profit stands at Rs 3,314.5 crore, Q4 profit declines 6.6%

Brand Makers

Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau elevated to Chairman and MD ahead of IPO

Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau elevated to Chairman and MD ahead of IPO

Brand Makers

Zomato's CEO Rakesh Ranjan to step down; Deepinder Goyal to take over ops

Zomato's CEO Rakesh Ranjan to step down; Deepinder Goyal to take over ops

Brand Makers

iD Fresh Food names Shobhit Malhotra as CEO - International Business

iD Fresh Food names Shobhit Malhotra as CEO - International Business

Brand Makers

MiQ elevates Varun Mohan to Chief Commercial Officer

MiQ elevates Varun Mohan to Chief Commercial Officer