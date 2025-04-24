Amazon India appoints Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi as Head of Ads Marketing

ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon India has appointed Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi as the new Head of Ads Marketing, marking a strategic shift in the e-commerce giant’s focus on strengthening its advertising ecosystem in the country. Gandhi, a seasoned marketing leader with over two decades of experience, will be responsible for leading marketing and creative solutions for Amazon India Ads.
Gandhi's appointment comes at a time when Amazon is increasingly ramping up its advertising operations in India, aiming to create full-funnel marketing solutions for brands and sellers on its platform. Her vast experience in integrated marketing, digital transformation, e-commerce strategy, and media planning positions her well to drive innovation in the competitive digital advertising landscape.
Prior to joining Amazon, Gandhi held several senior leadership roles at Colgate-Palmolive, where she spent over 16 years. Most recently, she served as Director – Integrated Brand Experience Lead, where she oversaw brand experience, digital transformation, media strategy and e-commerce performance marketing across categories.
Before her time at Colgate, Gandhi worked with leading media agencies including Madison Communications, Carat and Starcom/Publicis Group, shaping brand strategies and media planning for a variety of clients.
At Amazon, she will lead marketing efforts to help brands unlock the full potential of Amazon’s ads ecosystem, ranging from performance marketing to branded content and creative solutions tailored for Indian consumers.