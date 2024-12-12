            
Angel One's chief growth officer Prabhakar Tiwari resigned; third key executive exit for the stockbroker this year

Prabhakar Tiwari’s exit comes after Pravin Bathe, the chief compliance officer at Angel One put in his papers in October.

By  Storyboard18Dec 12, 2024 11:16 AM
As the former CMO at Angel One, Prabhakar Tiwari created a highly agile, tech oriented and customer obsessed brand, and made Angel Broking a No. 1 brand in terms of market share.

Angel One chief growth officer Prabhakar Tiwari has resigned from his position in November. Tiwari’s exit comes after Pravin Bathe, the chief compliance officer at Angel One put in his papers in October. Both executives resigned citing personal reasons and their desire to pursue other interests outside the company. Earlier this year, Prateek Mehta, the chief business officer at the firm had also resigned. Mehta joined early-stage venture capital firm South Park Commons.

During his stint at Angel One, Tiwari led sales, marketing and digital transformation teams. He began his career at Shriram Pistons & Rings and went on to work across Marico, Danone, Avon, CEAT Tyres and PayU.

As the former CMO at Angel One, Tiwari created a highly agile, tech oriented and customer obsessed brand, and made Angel Broking a No. 1 brand in terms of market share.

As the former GM - marketing, India & Bangladesh at CEAT Tyres, Tiwari managed diverse portfolio including Product Management, Brand Management and Channel Management. He reinvented 'CEAT' as the most Consumer-centric and Profitable Brand in Automotive components Space. He led the transformation of inhouse marketing team to 'Best-in-Class' Marketing team among all automobile related companies.


First Published on Dec 12, 2024 11:16 AM

