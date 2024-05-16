Apparel Group India's Sneha Mahant Mehta joins Arvind Fashions as head marketing : US Polo Assn (USPA)

Sneha Mahant Mehta, who led Apparel Group India as head - marketing (Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Charles & Keith, Aldo & more), has joined Arvind Fashions as head marketing : US Polo Assn (USPA).
Mehta started her career at Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd), and went on to work across Ocean Blue Bloating, The Indian Luxury Expo, GQ India, Gulf News and Vogue.
As the marketing manager of Louis Philippe, Mehta was involved in brand and product marketing for Louis Philippe, sub brands LP & Luxure & footwear business. She also looked after degree planning and execution at a national level across medium - print, online, PR, events, direct marketing, alliances & CRM. This was followed by planning and execution of marketing calendar for the brands, media planning in co-ordination with media planning agency and launching the brand website and social media.