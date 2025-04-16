BBDO India's CEO Suraja Kishore quits

ADVERTISEMENT
Suraja Kishore, who had led BBDO India as chief executive officer since 2019, has stepped down from his position.
Kishore's skills range across marketing management, customer insight, integrated marketing, marketing strategy and brand strategy.
He began his career at Mudra Communications as the director - brand communications, and then joined Lowe Lintas as senior vice president. Then, he was the national planning director at Publicis Groupe, and held the position of executive planning director at McCann Worldgroup.
As the former EVP and general manager - McCann Mumbai; national head - planning, Truth Central (global thought leadership unit), McCann Worldgroup, Kishore managed P&L, drove growth agenda, nurtured client relationships, encouraged inclusion and diversity at workplace and built long term brands and profitable business.