Wavemaker's Vishal Jacob joins Choreograph India as President - AI & Digital Solutions

Vishal Jacob, who had led Wavemaker as chief transformation officer, has joined WPP's global data company Choreograph India as president - AI and digital solutions. In his new role, Jacob will be leading the AI charter for GroupM India, building and driving the adoption of their AI solutions, which empower their teams to drive smarter outcomes for clients.
He will also be working closely with the digital leadership across GroupM to craft integrated digital solutions and compelling narratives that connect data, technology, and creativity.
Jacob said, "As I step into this new chapter, I also want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone at Wavemaker India. The last 4 years have been one of the most fulfilling and inspiring phases of my professional journey—thank you for the support, collaboration, and memories that will stay with me always."
Jacob began his career at Smile Interactive Technologies Group, and then moved to Mindshare Interaction. He went on to work across The Upper Storey, GroupM Interaction, and GroupM Maxus.
