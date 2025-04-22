            
Bharat Puri appointed as Senior Advisor and Director at Pidilite

By  Storyboard18Apr 22, 2025 11:21 AM
Prior to Pidilite, Puri held global leadership roles at Mondelēz International, where he served as President – Global Chocolate, Gum, and Candy, and earlier, as SVP – Global Chocolate, based in Zurich. (Image: Pidilite)

Bharat Puri, former Managing Director of Pidilite Industries Limited, has assumed a new role as Senior Advisor and Director at the company. His new position, effective from April 2025, will allow him to continue contributing to the company’s strategic direction in a part-time, advisory capacity.

Puri’s appointment comes after a 10-year tenure as Managing Director at Pidilite, during which he was instrumental in steering the company’s evolution with a focus on innovation, global expansion and people-centric work culture.

Prior to Pidilite, Puri held global leadership roles at Mondelēz International, where he served as President – Global Chocolate, Gum, and Candy, and earlier, as SVP – Global Chocolate, based in Zurich.

Puri’s earlier years were shaped by a long stint at Cadbury plc, where he led operations across geographies including India and the Asia Pacific. Between 2001 and 2010, he played multiple pivotal roles such as Managing Director for the Indian subcontinent and Regional Commercial Director for Asia Pacific.

His professional journey began at Asian Paints in 1982, where he rose from Executive Trainee to General Manager – Marketing over a 16-year career.


First Published on Apr 22, 2025 11:21 AM

