BrandPulse Global names Mona Jain as Chief Growth Officer

BrandPulse Global appoints Mona Jain as chief growth officer, and she will be based out of Noida.
Jain shared in a note on LinkedIn, "I am excited to share that I’ve joined BrandPulse Global, India’s largest primary research infrastructure, covering over 3,300 urban towns and 590,000 villages, engaging with a respondent base fluent in more than 22 regional languages. This unparalleled network enables the delivery of deep insights into consumer behavior and market trends."
Jain began her career as a media planner at Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA), and then joined Contract Advertising as a media group head. From there, she joined Mudra Communications as a media director and then Zee Entertainment as executive vice president. ABP Network then named her as the chief revenue officer, and then she took up the position of a chief revenue officer at Zee Media Corporation.
During her stint at Zee Media Corporation as chief revenue officer, she was responsible for revenue mandate for Zee News Media Corporation - both for linear and a digital. She oversaw branded content led pitches to advertisers which are contextual and relevant to their category .