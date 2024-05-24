Ex-Byju's executive Prathyusha Agarwal joins Flipkart's Shopsy as CEO

Prathyusha Agarwal, who led Byju's as chief business officer until October 2023, has joined Flipkart's social commerce platform Shopsy as the unit chief executive officer, according to reports.
Agarwal began her career at Unilever, and went on to work across MarketGate Consulting, Star India, HDFC Life and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
At Byju's, Agarwal was responsible for Early Learn segment’s portfolio strategy and revenue growth for India managing offerings across the digital, physical and live learning. In this role, she was tasked to deliver the holistic consumer offering curating multiple learning products and services, drive top-line growth for the Early Learn Business and manage the business P&L for sustainable long term category growth.
At Zee, she spearheaded the network share gain, new launches & transformation initiatives across viewership and revenue; data analytics and brand growth mandate across TV and OTT verticals.