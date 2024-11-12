Clevertap's Global CEO Sidharth Malik steps down; Sunil Thomas succeeds him

ADVERTISEMENT
Sidharth Malik, who led Clevertap as global chief executive officer, has stepped down from his position. Sunil Thomas, who is the co-founder of Tiger Global backed company will succeed him as the CEO, stated a Moneycontrol report.
Malik began his career as a national manager at Tata Elxsi and went on to work across IBM India, Microsoft Corporation, salesforce.com, Akamai Technologies, and Freshworks.
As the former chief revenue officer of Freshworks, Malik was responsible for a 1500+ strong team spread across 12 offices across the globe, Go-To-Market (G.T.M.) functions including Sales, Customer Success, Customer Support, Partnerships, Digital Marketing, Field Marketing and Revenue Operations.
Currently, Malik is the SaaS Advisory Board Member at WestBridge Capital.
Read More: Google promotes Mansha Tandon to Play's head of apps biz development for India, SEA, AUNZ