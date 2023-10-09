Cricket World Cup: Aman Gupta's lifestyle tech brand boAt becomes Official Licensee

boAt, India’s audio and wearables brand announced that it has become the ‘Official Licensee’ of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. As part of this partnership, boAt will launch a limited-edition range of smartwatches inspired by the biggest Cricket World Cup ever. These smartwatches will feature features and designs that celebrate the sport.

boAt also has three of its brand ambassadors, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Shreyas Iyer, as part of the Indian playing squad for the event.

Commenting on the partnership, Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt, said, “Cricket is the most popular sport and considered a religion in India, and we are excited to partner with the ICC to bring the fan experience to a new level. Our #MoveofCampions campaign continues to inspire people and this limited-edition ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 smartwatches will be the perfect way for fans to show their support for their favorite teams and players.”