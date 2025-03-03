CXO Moves: Exec movements across Diageo India, Tata Consumer Products, Unilever, Raymond Lifestyle and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Hina Nagarajan
Previous: MD and CEO, Diageo India
Present: President, Diageo Africa
Diageo Africa names Hina Nagarajan as president. She has worked across Nestle India, ICI Paints, Mary Kay Cosmetics and RB.
Fernando Fernandez
Previous: CFO, Unilever
Present: CEO, Unilever
Unilever names Fernando Fernandez in a new role. He started his career at Unilever as production costs analyst in Argentina.
Tanmay Prusty
Previous: Senior Vice President ,Business / Category Head - Capital Foods (Chings/S&J ), Tata Consumer Products
Present: Chief marketing officer, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals names Tanmay Prusty as CMO. He has worked across ITC Limited, RB, Amazon, and OYO.
Akis Evangelidis
Previous: Co-founder, Nothing
Present: President, Nothing
Nothing names Akis Evangelidis as its president for India operations. He has worked across Universal Pictures, Sony Electronics and OnePlus.
Ritu Sharda
Previous: Chief creative officer, Ogilvy India
Present: Partner and CCO, Pravis
Pravis has named Ritu Sharda as their partner and CCO. She has worked across Publicis Advertising, McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific, ITSA Brand Innovations and BBDO India.
Read More: CXO Moves: Exec movements across WPP, Raymond Lifestyle, M&S India, JSW MG Motor India and more
Rudra Kasturi
Previous: Chief strategy officer, India Today Group
Rudra Kasturi has stepped down from his position at India Today Group. He has worked across Ensx, Logix Microsystems, Yahoo, Amazon, Snapdeal, Whitehat Jr, Byju’s, Times Internet, Bennett Coleman, CRED etc.
Neeraj Nagpal
Previous: CEO, Baazar Retail
Present: Chief business officer - apparel and retail, Raymond Lifestyle
Raymond Lifestyle has named Neeraj Nagpal in a new role. He has worked across Ashima Ltd, ITC Ltd, Aditya Birla Group - Madura Garments, Shoppers Stop etc.
Santosh Agarwal
Previous: Chief business officer, Policybazaar
Present: CEO, Paisabazaar
Paisabazaar has named Santosh Agarwal in a new role. She has also worked at Asian Business Exhibition and Conferences.
Neha Bareja
Previous: Senior Director - Content and Influencer Marketing, Acko
Present: Head of marketing, ACKO Drive
ACKO Drive has named Neha Bareja in a new role. She has worked across Zoomcar, Meesho etc.
Mihir Karkare
Previous: MD, Mirum Life
Present: Co-founder and CEO, Meru Life
Mihir Karkare, who led Mirum India as its managing director, has been named as Meru life's co-founder and chief executive officer. He has also worked at e-Emphasys Technologies.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy