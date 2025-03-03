            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • cxo-moves-exec-movements-across-diageo-india-tata-consumer-products-unilever-raymond-lifestyle-and-more-58070

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Diageo India, Tata Consumer Products, Unilever, Raymond Lifestyle and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Mar 3, 2025 6:55 AM
CXO Moves: Exec movements across Diageo India, Tata Consumer Products, Unilever, Raymond Lifestyle and more
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. A round-up of the executives who are in, out, and in-between.(Representational image via Unsplash)

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Hina Nagarajan

Previous: MD and CEO, Diageo India

Present: President, Diageo Africa

Diageo Africa names Hina Nagarajan as president. She has worked across Nestle India, ICI Paints, Mary Kay Cosmetics and RB.

Fernando Fernandez

Previous: CFO, Unilever

Present: CEO, Unilever

Unilever names Fernando Fernandez in a new role. He started his career at Unilever as production costs analyst in Argentina.

Tanmay Prusty

Previous: Senior Vice President ,Business / Category Head - Capital Foods (Chings/S&J ), Tata Consumer Products

Present: Chief marketing officer, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals names Tanmay Prusty as CMO. He has worked across ITC Limited, RB, Amazon, and OYO.

Akis Evangelidis

Previous: Co-founder, Nothing

Present: President, Nothing

Nothing names Akis Evangelidis as its president for India operations. He has worked across Universal Pictures, Sony Electronics and OnePlus.

Ritu Sharda

Previous: Chief creative officer, Ogilvy India

Present: Partner and CCO, Pravis

Pravis has named Ritu Sharda as their partner and CCO. She has worked across Publicis Advertising, McCann Worldgroup Asia Pacific, ITSA Brand Innovations and BBDO India.

Rudra Kasturi

Previous: Chief strategy officer, India Today Group

Rudra Kasturi has stepped down from his position at India Today Group. He has worked across Ensx, Logix Microsystems, Yahoo, Amazon, Snapdeal, Whitehat Jr, Byju’s, Times Internet, Bennett Coleman, CRED etc.

Neeraj Nagpal

Previous: CEO, Baazar Retail

Present: Chief business officer - apparel and retail, Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond Lifestyle has named Neeraj Nagpal in a new role. He has worked across Ashima Ltd, ITC Ltd, Aditya Birla Group - Madura Garments, Shoppers Stop etc.

Santosh Agarwal

Previous: Chief business officer, Policybazaar

Present: CEO, Paisabazaar

Paisabazaar has named Santosh Agarwal in a new role. She has also worked at Asian Business Exhibition and Conferences.

Neha Bareja

Previous: Senior Director - Content and Influencer Marketing, Acko

Present: Head of marketing, ACKO Drive

ACKO Drive has named Neha Bareja in a new role. She has worked across Zoomcar, Meesho etc.

Mihir Karkare

Previous: MD, Mirum Life

Present: Co-founder and CEO, Meru Life

Mihir Karkare, who led Mirum India as its managing director, has been named as Meru life's co-founder and chief executive officer. He has also worked at e-Emphasys Technologies.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


Tags
First Published on Mar 3, 2025 6:55 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Have Indian writers overlooked the country’s military past?

Have Indian writers overlooked the country’s military past?

Brand Makers

India Today Group's Chief Strategy Officer, Digital Business, Rudra Kasturi resigns

India Today Group's Chief Strategy Officer, Digital Business, Rudra Kasturi resigns

Brand Makers

Next-gen marketers must combine strategic thinking with authentic storytelling: Shaifali Gautam, CMO, CaratLane

Next-gen marketers must combine strategic thinking with authentic storytelling: Shaifali Gautam, CMO, CaratLane

Brand Makers

Lodha v/s Lodha: Rs 5000 crore family feud intensifies as mother intervenes

Lodha v/s Lodha: Rs 5000 crore family feud intensifies as mother intervenes

Brand Makers

Praveen Someshwar bids farewell to HT Media, set to lead Diageo India as MD & CEO

Praveen Someshwar bids farewell to HT Media, set to lead Diageo India as MD & CEO

Brand Makers

Efforts are on to reach more and more smaller advertisers: ISA Chairman Sunil Kataria

Efforts are on to reach more and more smaller advertisers: ISA Chairman Sunil Kataria

Brand Makers

'AI is fuelling innovation, accelerating knowledge, and creating new opportunities': Google India MD Roma Datta Chobey

'AI is fuelling innovation, accelerating knowledge, and creating new opportunities': Google India MD Roma Datta Chobey