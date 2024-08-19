CXO Moves: Exec movements across Pernod Ricard, Swiggy, Google and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
Previous: Director, United Breweries
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, founder of Biocon Limited, has stepped down as the Director of the Company, with effect from the conclusion of the 25th Annual General Meeting that was held on August 1, 2024. This is in view of the fact that her second and last tenure as an Independent Director would be concluding on September 03, 2024.
Consequently, she shall also cease to be Chairperson or Member of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, and a Member of the Corporate Social Responsibility/ Environment, Social & Governance Committee of the Board of the Company.
Lakshmi Shankar
Previous: Vice president - product strategy and insights, Google Search
Present: General partner, Together Fund
Lakshmi Shankar, who was vice president - product strategy and insights, Google Search, has been roped in by Together Fund, a SaaS and AI-focused venture capital firm, as general partner.
He has worked across IBM, Ernst & Young and Twitter.
Joydeep Basuroy
Previous: Head - marketing, Khadim India
Present: Group head - marketing, Pernod Ricard India
Pernod Ricard India has appointed Joydeep Basuroy in a new role. He has worked at SAB-Miller India.
Sairam Krishnamurthy
Previous: Chief operating officer, More Retail
Present: COO, Swiggy Instamart
Sairam Krishnamurthy has joined Swiggy Instamart in a new role. He has worked across Citibank, Hindustan Unilever and Ola.
Poran Malani
Previous: Head of country, S4 Capital
Present: Group CEO, Creativeland Asia
Poran Malani has joined Creativeland Asia in a new role. He has worked across The Coca-Cola Company, McCann Worldgroup, Vodafone, and Ogilvy & Mather.
Satyam Trivedi
Previous: Dy CEO & Executive Director, RPSG Sports
Present: Chief executive officer, GMR Sports
Satyam Trivedi has joined GMR Sports in a new role. He has worked across CANARY and Adani Sportsline.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy