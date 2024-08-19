            
      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Pernod Ricard, Swiggy, Google and more

      Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 19, 2024 7:53 AM
      Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representative Image: Daryan Shamkhali via Unsplash)

      Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

      Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

      Previous: Director, United Breweries

      Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, founder of Biocon Limited, has stepped down as the Director of the Company, with effect from the conclusion of the 25th Annual General Meeting that was held on August 1, 2024. This is in view of the fact that her second and last tenure as an Independent Director would be concluding on September 03, 2024.

      Consequently, she shall also cease to be Chairperson or Member of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, and a Member of the Corporate Social Responsibility/ Environment, Social & Governance Committee of the Board of the Company.

      Lakshmi Shankar

      Previous: Vice president - product strategy and insights, Google Search

      Present: General partner, Together Fund

      Lakshmi Shankar, who was vice president - product strategy and insights, Google Search, has been roped in by Together Fund, a SaaS and AI-focused venture capital firm, as general partner.

      He has worked across IBM, Ernst & Young and Twitter.

      Joydeep Basuroy

      Previous: Head - marketing, Khadim India

      Present: Group head - marketing, Pernod Ricard India

      Pernod Ricard India has appointed Joydeep Basuroy in a new role. He has worked at SAB-Miller India.

      Sairam Krishnamurthy

      Previous: Chief operating officer, More Retail

      Present: COO, Swiggy Instamart

      Sairam Krishnamurthy has joined Swiggy Instamart in a new role. He has worked across Citibank, Hindustan Unilever and Ola.

      Poran Malani

      Previous: Head of country, S4 Capital

      Present: Group CEO, Creativeland Asia

      Poran Malani has joined Creativeland Asia in a new role. He has worked across The Coca-Cola Company, McCann Worldgroup, Vodafone, and Ogilvy & Mather.

      Satyam Trivedi

      Previous: Dy CEO & Executive Director, RPSG Sports

      Present: Chief executive officer, GMR Sports

      Satyam Trivedi has joined GMR Sports in a new role. He has worked across CANARY and Adani Sportsline.

      Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


