comScore            

Brand Makers

DDB Group Singapore ropes in Subodh Deshpande as chief strategy officer

In his new role, Subodh Deshpande will work alongside chief executive officer Jeff Cheong and chief creative officer Vinod Savio, and will spearhead the agency group’s strategic product for local and regional clients.

By  Storyboard18Mar 11, 2024 10:08 PM
DDB Group Singapore ropes in Subodh Deshpande as chief strategy officer
Subodh Deshpande joins from a global consulting firm Innate Motion, where he led teams to build human-centric brand narratives for global companies such as Unilever, HP, Kellogg’s, Upfield, Suntory, and Reckitt’s across India, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

DDB Group Singapore has appointed Subodh Deshpande as chief strategy officer. His role became effective on March 4. Deshpande will work alongside chief executive officer Jeff Cheong and chief creative officer Vinod Savio, and will spearhead the agency group’s strategic product for local and regional clients.

He joins from a global consulting firm Innate Motion, where he led teams to build human-centric brand narratives for global companies such as Unilever, HP, Kellogg’s, Upfield, Suntory, and Reckitt’s across India, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Prior to that, Deshpande spent time at Mullen Lowe and McCann Worldgroup in Singapore and McCann Erickson in India.

Cheong said, “We welcome Subodh to our leadership team with wide open arms. We have experienced his fresh thinking first-hand and cannot wait to see what his strategic prowess achieves for our clients.”

Deshpande added, “I look forward to working with our dynamic team here in Asia to create sustainable roadmaps for brands that will not only achieve growth but also create impact within the societies and communities they serve."


Tags
First Published on Mar 11, 2024 10:08 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Aman Gupta and boAt: From humble beginnings to rocking the global wearables market

Aman Gupta and boAt: From humble beginnings to rocking the global wearables market

Brand Makers

L&T Finance appoints Godrej Consumer Product's Gigesh Gangadharan as head - digital marketing

L&T Finance appoints Godrej Consumer Product's Gigesh Gangadharan as head - digital marketing

Brand Makers

VML appoints Havas India's Jaibeer Ahmad as managing partner - north

VML appoints Havas India's Jaibeer Ahmad as managing partner - north

Brand Makers

Pepperfry onboards Mahip Dwivedi as VP - marketing and head of marketing

Pepperfry onboards Mahip Dwivedi as VP - marketing and head of marketing

Brand Makers

L’Oreal’s Indian-origin global CMO Asmita Dubey is Global Marketer of the Year

L’Oreal’s Indian-origin global CMO Asmita Dubey is Global Marketer of the Year

Brand Makers

Flipkart appoints Paytm's Vikash Singh as director - growth

Flipkart appoints Paytm's Vikash Singh as director - growth

Brand Makers

Metro Brands Ltd appoints Roch D’Souza as SVP of Marketing

Metro Brands Ltd appoints Roch D’Souza as SVP of Marketing
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!