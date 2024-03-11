DDB Group Singapore ropes in Subodh Deshpande as chief strategy officer

DDB Group Singapore has appointed Subodh Deshpande as chief strategy officer. His role became effective on March 4. Deshpande will work alongside chief executive officer Jeff Cheong and chief creative officer Vinod Savio, and will spearhead the agency group’s strategic product for local and regional clients.

He joins from a global consulting firm Innate Motion, where he led teams to build human-centric brand narratives for global companies such as Unilever, HP, Kellogg’s, Upfield, Suntory, and Reckitt’s across India, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Prior to that, Deshpande spent time at Mullen Lowe and McCann Worldgroup in Singapore and McCann Erickson in India.

Cheong said, “We welcome Subodh to our leadership team with wide open arms. We have experienced his fresh thinking first-hand and cannot wait to see what his strategic prowess achieves for our clients.”