L&T Finance appoints Godrej Consumer Product's Gigesh Gangadharan as head - digital marketing

Gigesh Gangadharan was the head - digital marketing at Godrej Consumer Products Limited.

By  Storyboard18Mar 11, 2024 3:09 PM
Gigesh Gangadharan has worked across Indiamart Intermesh, MEC Interaction, Colgate Palmolive, L'Oréal India, Star India and Sanofi.

Gigesh Gangadharan, who previously was the head - digital marketing at Godrej Consumer Products has been appointed by L&T Finance as head - digital marketing.

Gangadharan has worked across Indiamart Intermesh, MEC Interaction, Colgate Palmolive, L'Oréal India, Star India and Sanofi.

He led a three member cross-functional team to develop and implement digital strategy for fragrance, personal care and wellness brands.

He spearheaded the integration of AI-powered chat-bots and personalised recommendation engines into the customer journey; enhanced engagement by 25 percent, resulting in a 20 percent boost in repeat purchases.

He optimised campaign performance by leveraging analytical insights, surpassing ROI expectations and increased conversions by 25 percent through refined targeting, messaging, and channel allocation strategies.


First Published on Mar 11, 2024 3:09 PM

