L&T Finance appoints Godrej Consumer Product's Gigesh Gangadharan as head - digital marketing

Gigesh Gangadharan, who previously was the head - digital marketing at Godrej Consumer Products has been appointed by L&T Finance as head - digital marketing.
Gangadharan has worked across Indiamart Intermesh, MEC Interaction, Colgate Palmolive, L'Oréal India, Star India and Sanofi.
He led a three member cross-functional team to develop and implement digital strategy for fragrance, personal care and wellness brands.
He spearheaded the integration of AI-powered chat-bots and personalised recommendation engines into the customer journey; enhanced engagement by 25 percent, resulting in a 20 percent boost in repeat purchases.
He optimised campaign performance by leveraging analytical insights, surpassing ROI expectations and increased conversions by 25 percent through refined targeting, messaging, and channel allocation strategies.