Elon Musk Leads the World’s 24 Super Billionaires – Where Do Ambani & Adani Rank?

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, and other global business leaders have been named among the world’s top 24 super billionaires.

By  Storyboard18Feb 27, 2025 9:05 AM
Musk, the world’s richest person, owns Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and social media platform X

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, and other global business leaders have been named among the world’s top 24 super billionaires, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. Topping the list is Elon Musk, with a staggering net worth of $419.4 billion.

Who is a Super Billionaire? The term "super billionaire" refers to individuals with a net worth of $50 billion or more, as defined by The Wall Street Journal. Of the 24 on the list, 16 are centi-billionaires, meaning they each have a net worth of at least $100 billion.

Musk, the world’s richest person, owns Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and social media platform X (formerly Twitter). His wealth is over two million times the median net worth of an American household, as per data from global wealth intelligence firm Altrata.

Indian Business Tycoons on the List Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani ranks with a net worth of $90.6 billion, while Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani holds a net worth of $60.6 billion.

Other names in the super billionaire club include Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sergey Brin. Their soaring wealth has also driven growth in luxury markets worldwide, with many accumulating vast portfolios of high-end properties across the globe.


First Published on Feb 27, 2025 9:05 AM

