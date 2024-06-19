Ferns N Petals appoints Avi Kumar as CMO

FNP (Ferns N Petals), India’s gifting brand, appointed Avi Kumar as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In his new role, Avi Kumar will be responsible for expanding and strengthening FNP’s market presence and leadership within the gifting industry, both in India and internationally. He will lead the company's marketing strategies, driving the next phase of growth and innovation by enhancing engagement and penetration in key consumer segments.

As CMO, Kumar will also contribute to expanding marketplaces and core categories such as flowers, gourmet, gifts, and personalised products while spearheading the introduction of new product lines. His focus will be on achieving ambitious revenue targets, increasing profitability, and optimizing the marketing budget to ensure maximum return on investment.

Pawan Gadia, Global CEO G Director at FNP, said, “We are thrilled to have Avi onboard. He is a distinguished marketing leader known for his exceptional ability to transform data into actionable consumer insights and strategies that lead to success. Avi’s deep market understanding aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional customer experiences. We are confident his leadership will help us strengthen FNP’s position and expand our reach globally.”

Kumar said, “I am thrilled to join FNP at such a pivotal moment in its journey. FNP's strong legacy of innovation and customer-centricity is truly inspiring, and I am excited to contribute to its ongoing success. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, I look forward to working with the talented team to advance the brand's position and achieve new milestones. Our goal is to deliver exceptional value to our customers and drive sustainable growth, ensuring FNP remains a leader in occasion retail. With a strategic focus on e-commerce and digital transformation, we aim to set new standards in the industry.”

Kumar brings brings his expertise in marketing technologies, content creation, consumer insights, and brand development. He has held senior leadership positions at top-tier companies such as coto, IGP.com, Zee5, and Big FM, where he consistently delivered accelerated business growth through innovative, data-driven strategies.