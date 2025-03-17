Flipkart elevates Akash Jain to Director of Marketing, Head of Media

ADVERTISEMENT
Akash Jain has been promoted to Director of Marketing, Head of Media at Flipkart.
In his new role, Jain will oversee digital and above-the-line (ATL) media strategies for Flipkart's core commerce business and emerging verticals, including Flipkart Minutes. He shared the announcement via a LinkedIn post.
With nearly seven years at Flipkart, Jain previously served as Head of Media - Associate Director, managing media strategies across digital and ATL channels for key commerce categories such as mobiles, electronics, appliances, fashion, and beauty, along with newer segments like Flipkart Minutes, health, fintech, and grocery.
His tenure also saw him working closely with brands to optimize their media strategies on the Flipkart platform, enhancing engagement and sales impact.
Jain's journey at Flipkart began in May 2017 as a Brand Marketing Manager, and he has steadily climbed the leadership ladder.
Before his tenure at Flipkart, he held leadership roles at Odigma and also founded ContestJunction.com.