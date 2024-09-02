            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • flipkarts-sudarshan-sarma-joins-cardekho-group-as-chief-business-officer-41127

      Flipkart's Sudarshan Sarma joins CarDekho Group as chief business officer

      Sudarshan Sarma began his career at Coles and went on to work across General Motors, Google, Facebook and Carzonrent India.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 2, 2024 4:03 PM
      Flipkart's Sudarshan Sarma joins CarDekho Group as chief business officer
      Sudarshan Sarma holds an MBA specialising in international business and marketing from University of Technology, Sydney. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      Sudarshan Sarma, who led Flipkart as senior director, has joined CarDekho Group as the new chief business officer.

      Sarma began his career at Coles and went on to work across General Motors, Google, Facebook and Carzonrent India.

      He holds an MBA specialising in international business and marketing from University of Technology, Sydney.

      To boost AI powered mobility solutions, recently, CarDekho Group partnered with SaaS platform BiUP Technologies. This was done through its investment arm Girnar Vision Fund (GVF).

      In May, Walmart-owned Flipkart roped in Anuj Rathi as the new chief executive of the company's travel platform, Cleartrip, as per industry reports.

      Rathi was the first product manager at Flipkart when he joined in 2010, as per his profile. He had the opportunity to help build customer experiences for a digitally emerging India from the ground up, he said.

      In the same month, Sandeep Karwa joined Flipkart Ads as vice president. Karwa also announced the launch of Flipkart IRIS, an insights platform for brands.

      Karwa said, "Flipkart IRIS represents a significant advancement in empowering brands to bolster their businesses and succeed on Flipkart. With Flipkart IRIS, we aim to provide brands with actionable insights about their business performance on Flipkart."


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 2, 2024 3:41 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Zivame's Lavanya Pachisia on creating a safe and unique shopping experience for women

      Zivame's Lavanya Pachisia on creating a safe and unique shopping experience for women

      Brand Makers

      Mercedes-Benz India appoints Dr. Shyam Sunder as head of external affairs and corporate citizenship

      Mercedes-Benz India appoints Dr. Shyam Sunder as head of external affairs and corporate citizenship

      Brand Makers

      Zee Entertainment appoints Shiva Chinnasamy as chief technology and product officer

      Zee Entertainment appoints Shiva Chinnasamy as chief technology and product officer

      Brand Makers

      Philips appoints Bharath Sesha as managing director for Indian subcontinent

      Philips appoints Bharath Sesha as managing director for Indian subcontinent

      Brand Makers

      Entertainment Network India Limited appoints Sumit Aggarwal as chief strategy and growth officer

      Entertainment Network India Limited appoints Sumit Aggarwal as chief strategy and growth officer

      Brand Makers

      Meesho appoints Mohit Rajani as chief product officer

      Meesho appoints Mohit Rajani as chief product officer

      Brand Makers

      Droga5 names Mark Green as its global CEO

      Droga5 names Mark Green as its global CEO