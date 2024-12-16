            

Hero Realty appoints Karan Kumar as CMO

Previously, Karan Kumar served as the first CMO for DLF Residential.

By  Storyboard18Dec 16, 2024 11:27 AM
Hero Realty appoints Karan Kumar as CMO
On joining Hero Realty, Karan Kumar said, "It is a privilege to be in a position to contribute to Hero Realty's vision of creating contemporary, innovative, and sustainable homes that resonate with modern aspirations while fostering health, harmony, and community partnerships, aligned with our Chairman's vision."

Hero Realty, a Hero Enterprise business, appoints Karan Kumar as chief marketing officer.

Madhur Gupta, CEO of Hero Realty stated, "Karan's experience will be crucial in enhancing our brand's presence and customer-centric initiatives and ensuring customer-centric growth as we strive to set new benchmarks in contemporary, eco-friendly living spaces."

On joining Hero Realty, Kumar said, "It is a privilege to be in a position to contribute to Hero Realty's vision of creating contemporary, innovative, and sustainable homes that resonate with modern aspirations while fostering health, harmony, and community partnerships, aligned with our Chairman's vision."

Previously, Kumar served as the first CMO for DLF Residential.


Tags
First Published on Dec 16, 2024 11:27 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Jehangir Wadia rejoins Wadia Group post a three year hiatus

Jehangir Wadia rejoins Wadia Group post a three year hiatus

Brand Makers

RBL Bank reappoints R Subramaniakumar as MD & CEO

RBL Bank reappoints R Subramaniakumar as MD & CEO

Brand Makers

ServiceNow appoints Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as MD and GVP

ServiceNow appoints Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as MD and GVP

Brand Makers

Former Nestle exec Gaurav Kwatra joins iD Fresh as CMO

Former Nestle exec Gaurav Kwatra joins iD Fresh as CMO

Brand Makers

BSC founder Shantanu Deshpande raises alarm on rapid food delivery and unhealthy eating habits

BSC founder Shantanu Deshpande raises alarm on rapid food delivery and unhealthy eating habits

Brand Makers

PVR INOX appoints Saurabh Bhambri as SVP and Business Head - Media & Advertising

PVR INOX appoints Saurabh Bhambri as SVP and Business Head - Media & Advertising

Brand Makers

Jaya Jamrani joins Castrol's global marketing team after a year-long sabbatical

Jaya Jamrani joins Castrol's global marketing team after a year-long sabbatical