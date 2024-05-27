Hero Realty onboards Madhur Gupta as its CEO

Madhur Gupta, who led Hero Group's Hero Steels as chief executive officer, has joined hero Realty in a similar role. Gupta succeeds Dharmesh Shah, who quit to establish his own venture.
Gupta, who holds an MBA from IIM Lucknow, holds three decades of experience. In 2012, he started off with Jindal Stainless Limited as the general manager - marketing. Then, he moved to PT Jindal Stainless Indonesia. He is skilled across procurement, engineering, business development, project engineering, and supply chain management.
Shah began his career at Garden Vareli, and went on to work across ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Bank, Lodha Group, Adani Realty and Puravankara Limited.