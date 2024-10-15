Honasa Consumer's Chief Product and Technology Officer Jayant Chauhan quits

ADVERTISEMENT
Jayant Chauhan, who led Honasa Consumer as chief product and technology officer, has stepped down from his position. His last working day at the organisation is November 30, 2024.
As per the resignation letter tendered to the company, he added, "I would like to thank you, my fellow colleagues for the invaluable support during my tenure and wish Honasa the very best for the years ahead."
Previously, he led Policybazaar as chief product officer.
Chauhan began his career at Samsung India Software Operations and went on to work across Reliance, Zomato, Paytm and Airtel.