            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • honasa-consumers-chief-product-and-technology-officer-jayant-chauhan-quits-45014

      Honasa Consumer's Chief Product and Technology Officer Jayant Chauhan quits

      Previously, Jayant Chauhan led Policybazaar as chief product officer.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 15, 2024 6:49 PM
      Honasa Consumer's Chief Product and Technology Officer Jayant Chauhan quits
      Jayant Chauhan began his career at Samsung India Software Operations and went on to work across Reliance, Zomato, Paytm and Airtel.

      Jayant Chauhan, who led Honasa Consumer as chief product and technology officer, has stepped down from his position. His last working day at the organisation is November 30, 2024.

      As per the resignation letter tendered to the company, he added, "I would like to thank you, my fellow colleagues for the invaluable support during my tenure and wish Honasa the very best for the years ahead."

      Previously, he led Policybazaar as chief product officer.

      Chauhan began his career at Samsung India Software Operations and went on to work across Reliance, Zomato, Paytm and Airtel.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 15, 2024 6:49 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Angel One appoints Arief Mohamed as CBO - Direct Business

      Angel One appoints Arief Mohamed as CBO - Direct Business

      Brand Makers

      Zydus Wellness appoints Arijit Sengupta as CMO

      Zydus Wellness appoints Arijit Sengupta as CMO

      Brand Makers

      Rubeena Singh quits Anymind Group; Siddharth Kelkar, Aditya Aima to lead India, MENA ops

      Rubeena Singh quits Anymind Group; Siddharth Kelkar, Aditya Aima to lead India, MENA ops

      Brand Makers

      Krutrim's Business Head & VP Ravi Jain steps down

      Krutrim's Business Head & VP Ravi Jain steps down

      Brand Makers

      Google to appeal Antitrust ruling: CEO Sundar Pichai calls case a 'prolonged battle'

      Google to appeal Antitrust ruling: CEO Sundar Pichai calls case a 'prolonged battle'

      Brand Makers

      Zomato's independent director Gunjan Soni steps down

      Zomato's independent director Gunjan Soni steps down

      Brand Makers

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Bajaj Auto, L'oreal Professionel, Lowe Lintas, Tata Consumer Products and more

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Bajaj Auto, L'oreal Professionel, Lowe Lintas, Tata Consumer Products and more