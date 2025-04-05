            

Honasa Consumer's CMO Anuja Mishra steps down

Anuja Mishra has worked across Reckitt Benckiser, Nestle, Hewitt Associates, PepsiCo and Godrej Consumer Products Limited.

By  Storyboard18Apr 5, 2025 10:31 PM
Honasa Consumer's CMO Anuja Mishra steps down
Anuja Mishra began her career as a summer intern at Reckitt Benckiser, and then moved to Nestle as a national account manager.

Anuja Mishra, who led Honasa Consumer as the chief marketing officer, as highlighted in an exchange filing, has tendered her resignation. This is with effect from closure of business hours on June 30, 2025. During her tenure, Mishra built new age brands for millennials and Gen Z.

Mishra began her career as a summer intern at Reckitt Benckiser, and then moved to Nestle as a national account manager. Then, she led Hewitt Associates as a consultant and then moved to PepsiCo as a market development manager for the northern region. She was elevated to associate marketing director and category head - flavours (7Up and Mirinda).

Then, Godrej Consumer Products Limited appointed her as the vice president and head of marketing - personal care and hygiene.


Tags
First Published on Apr 5, 2025 10:31 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping - Nalanda: How It Changed The World by Abhay K

Bookstrapping - Nalanda: How It Changed The World by Abhay K

Brand Makers

Make sure you are always available at the right place, and at the right time: Mukesh Bajpai, AMD India

Make sure you are always available at the right place, and at the right time: Mukesh Bajpai, AMD India

Brand Makers

EXCLUSIVE: WPP must speak on India CCI raids, says Sir Martin Sorrell

EXCLUSIVE: WPP must speak on India CCI raids, says Sir Martin Sorrell

Brand Makers

Volkswagen India names Bishwajeet Samal as Head of Marketing & PR

Volkswagen India names Bishwajeet Samal as Head of Marketing & PR

Brand Makers

Coupang appoints Sandeep Karwa as new Country Head for Taiwan

Coupang appoints Sandeep Karwa as new Country Head for Taiwan

Brand Makers

Marico's EVP & Head of Digital Business Koteshwar L N steps down

Marico's EVP & Head of Digital Business Koteshwar L N steps down

Brand Makers

Tata Motors' auto sales dip 5.4% in Q1 2025, exports rise 24.5%

Tata Motors' auto sales dip 5.4% in Q1 2025, exports rise 24.5%