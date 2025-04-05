Honasa Consumer's CMO Anuja Mishra steps down

ADVERTISEMENT
Anuja Mishra, who led Honasa Consumer as the chief marketing officer, as highlighted in an exchange filing, has tendered her resignation. This is with effect from closure of business hours on June 30, 2025. During her tenure, Mishra built new age brands for millennials and Gen Z.
Mishra began her career as a summer intern at Reckitt Benckiser, and then moved to Nestle as a national account manager. Then, she led Hewitt Associates as a consultant and then moved to PepsiCo as a market development manager for the northern region. She was elevated to associate marketing director and category head - flavours (7Up and Mirinda).
Then, Godrej Consumer Products Limited appointed her as the vice president and head of marketing - personal care and hygiene.
