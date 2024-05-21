            

      iProspect's Yasha Chandra joins BOQ Group as performance marketing lead

      Previously, Yasha Chandra held the designation of client partner at iProspect.

      By  Kashmeera SambamurthyMay 21, 2024 10:24 AM
      iProspect's Yasha Chandra joins BOQ Group as performance marketing lead
      As the client lead - integrated media at Mindshare, Yasha Chandra developed annual plans, defined strategies, drove negotiation with key publishers and analysed potential growth opportunities for the business.

      Yasha Chandra, who led iProspect as client partner, has joined BOQ Group as performance marketing lead.

      Chandra worked as a summer trainee at Marcom Tata indicom tele services and Branded Retail Tata Teleservices. Then, she worked across Gutenberg, BrainGain Global, MEIZU, Mindshare and Reload Media.

      As the client lead - integrated media at Mindshare, Chandra developed annual plans, defined strategies, drove negotiation with key publishers and analysed potential growth opportunities for the business.

      She demonstrated leadership and communication skills to land business partnerships between top management and external partners

      Further, Chandra led digital planning as a part of the Uniqlo pitch to win business for Mindshare.


      Tags
      First Published on May 21, 2024 10:24 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Unilever’s Nitin Paranjpe: ‘Retirement is the start of a new innings’

      Unilever’s Nitin Paranjpe: ‘Retirement is the start of a new innings’

      Brand Makers

      Adbuffs secures performance marketing mandate for period care brand Plush

      Adbuffs secures performance marketing mandate for period care brand Plush

      Brand Makers

      Arvind Fashions reports strong Q4 performance despite muted market conditions

      Arvind Fashions reports strong Q4 performance despite muted market conditions

      Brand Makers

      Veritaas Advertising marks a stellar start on its debut after listing

      Veritaas Advertising marks a stellar start on its debut after listing

      Brand Makers

      Mindshare India appoints Dimpy Yadav as head of strategy - digital

      Mindshare India appoints Dimpy Yadav as head of strategy - digital

      Brand Makers

      Mindshare's Gopa Menon quits; Menon was digital head for South Asia at the GroupM-owned firm

      Mindshare's Gopa Menon quits; Menon was digital head for South Asia at the GroupM-owned firm

      Brand Makers

      Mindshare appoints Kalyan Undinty as head of e-commerce

      Mindshare appoints Kalyan Undinty as head of e-commerce

      Brand Makers

      PepsiCo's Kalen Thornton joins Pizza Hut as global brand chief

      PepsiCo's Kalen Thornton joins Pizza Hut as global brand chief