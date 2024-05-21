iProspect's Yasha Chandra joins BOQ Group as performance marketing lead

Yasha Chandra, who led iProspect as client partner, has joined BOQ Group as performance marketing lead.
Chandra worked as a summer trainee at Marcom Tata indicom tele services and Branded Retail Tata Teleservices. Then, she worked across Gutenberg, BrainGain Global, MEIZU, Mindshare and Reload Media.
As the client lead - integrated media at Mindshare, Chandra developed annual plans, defined strategies, drove negotiation with key publishers and analysed potential growth opportunities for the business.
She demonstrated leadership and communication skills to land business partnerships between top management and external partners
Further, Chandra led digital planning as a part of the Uniqlo pitch to win business for Mindshare.