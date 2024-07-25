LTIMindtree appoints Karan Rajpal as senior director

Karan Rajpal, who led EnableX as head of marketing, has been appointed by LTIMindtree as senior director. In his new role, he is running marketing for two mandates at LTIMindtree.
He is into marketing outcomes for LTIMindtree's delivery units, delivering outcomes across retention, strategic goals and client experience.
Rajpal began his career at Supreme Metal Industries. and went on to work across Havana Bath Fixtures and Accessories, New Global Indian, Aviva, JLL, HCL Technologies and Dalmia Bharat Limited.
At HCL Technologies, as the global lead for social media, Rajpal helped to raise the profile of the brand and business lines. He worked with content marketing, business marketing teams, and helped increase engagement with CXOs .