Magicbricks promotes Prasun Kumar to Chief Marketing Officer

Magicbricks has promoted Prasun Kumar to Chief of Marketing. Previously, Kumar was the Business Head - New Revenue Verticals and Head - Operations, Digital Marketing & Quality Assurance.
In this new capacity, he will oversee the company’s entire marketing, research and editorial functions. He will also be Business Head for a few strategic revenue verticals.
Prior to rejoining Magicbricks in 2023, Kumar has held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Justdial.
His professional journey, spanning over two decades, includes leadership roles at organisations such as Reliance Communications, Sony Mobile Communications, MTS, Levi Strauss & Co., Madison Communications and McCann Worldgroup.