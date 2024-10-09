            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • magicbricks-promotes-prasun-kumar-to-chief-marketing-officer-44624

      Magicbricks promotes Prasun Kumar to Chief Marketing Officer

      Prior to rejoining Magicbricks in 2023, Kumar has held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Justdial.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 9, 2024 4:28 PM
      Magicbricks promotes Prasun Kumar to Chief Marketing Officer
      Previously, Kumar was the Business Head - New Revenue Verticals and Head - Operations, Digital Marketing & Quality Assurance.

      Magicbricks has promoted Prasun Kumar to Chief of Marketing. Previously, Kumar was the Business Head - New Revenue Verticals and Head - Operations, Digital Marketing & Quality Assurance.

      In this new capacity, he will oversee the company’s entire marketing, research and editorial functions. He will also be Business Head for a few strategic revenue verticals.

      Prior to rejoining Magicbricks in 2023, Kumar has held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Justdial.

      His professional journey, spanning over two decades, includes leadership roles at organisations such as Reliance Communications, Sony Mobile Communications, MTS, Levi Strauss & Co., Madison Communications and McCann Worldgroup.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 9, 2024 4:15 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Ratan Tata passes away at 86: An era of compassionate leadership ends

      Ratan Tata passes away at 86: An era of compassionate leadership ends

      Brand Makers

      Ageas Federal Life Insurance appoints Jude Gomes as MD & CEO

      Ageas Federal Life Insurance appoints Jude Gomes as MD & CEO

      Brand Makers

      Red Bull appoints former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp as Global Head of Soccer

      Red Bull appoints former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp as Global Head of Soccer

      Brand Makers

      Zarin Daruwala to retire from Standard Chartered India in 2025

      Zarin Daruwala to retire from Standard Chartered India in 2025

      Brand Makers

      One Health Assist appoints Divya Dixit as Chief Growth Officer

      One Health Assist appoints Divya Dixit as Chief Growth Officer

      Brand Makers

      L'Oréal Professionnel's marketing head Aditi Anand quits

      L'Oréal Professionnel's marketing head Aditi Anand quits

      Brand Makers

      Tata Consumer Products appoints Partha Biswas as President – RTD

      Tata Consumer Products appoints Partha Biswas as President – RTD