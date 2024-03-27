comScore            

      Maruti appoints Partho Banerjee as head of sales and marketing; Shashank Srivastava transferred to ‘Member Executive Committee’

      By  Storyboard18Mar 27, 2024 6:20 PM
      Maruti Suzuki made changes in the Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the Company as approved by the board of directors in its meeting held on March 27.The automaker has changed its management committee with the transfer of CV Raman, Shashank Srivastava, Tarun Aggarwal, Sandeep Raina, and 7 other members. (From left to right: Partho Banerjee and Shashank Srivastava)

      Auto major Maruti Suzuki has made changes in its executive ranks. Shashank Srivastava is transferred from the position of Head – Marketing and Sales to ‘Member Executive Committee’ and Partho Banerjee becomes Head – Marketing and Sales. Earlier, Banerjee was Head of Service at the car manufacturer.

      Banerjee began his career at Maruti Suzuki and has been at the company for the past 34 years. He has worked across various verticals in MSIL including Sales, Marketing and Production Engineering.

      Ram Suresh Akella who is presently Executive Officer in Marketing Vertical has been appointed head of service.

      Maruti Suzuki made changes in the Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the Company as approved by the board of directors in its meeting held on March 27.The automaker has changed its management committee with the transfer of CV Raman, Shashank Srivastava, Tarun Aggarwal, Sandeep Raina, and 7 other members.

      Maruti Suzuki has also transferred CV Raman from the position of Head - Engineering to 'Member Executive Committee’. Tarun Aggarwal who is currently Executive officer and Head of Powertrain vertical is now the new Head of Engineering. Sandeep Raina has been designated as Head- Product Planning from the current role of the Executive Vice President and Head of Product Development and Cost and Program Management.


      First Published on Mar 27, 2024 5:47 PM

