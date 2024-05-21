            

      Mindshare India appoints Dimpy Yadav as head of strategy - digital

      Previously, Dimpy Yadav was the general manager at Xaxis India.

      By  Storyboard18May 21, 2024 12:25 PM
      Dimpy Yadav started her career at Scientific Animations and went on to work across AdGlobal360 and GroupM.

      Dimpy Yadav has joined Mindshare India as head of strategy - digital. Previously, Yadav was the general manager at Xaxis India.

      As the account manager at GroupM, Yadav identified trends and insights, and optimised spends and performance based on the insights. She utilised analytical ability to evaluate end-to-end customer experience across multiple channels and customer touch points. She looked into design, built and maintained campaigns (social & media) for brands.


      First Published on May 21, 2024 12:25 PM

