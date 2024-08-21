            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • pepsico-appoints-mark-kirkham-as-senior-vp-marketing-pepsi-sparkling-brands-40122

      PepsiCo appoints Mark Kirkham as Senior VP - marketing, Pepsi & sparkling brands

      As the SVP and CMO, Mark Kirkham was responsible for creative, innovation, and marketing strategy across PepsiCo's international beverages portfolio; including brands such as Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda, Rockstar Energy, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Aquafina, and Bubly.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 21, 2024 3:57 PM
      PepsiCo appoints Mark Kirkham as Senior VP - marketing, Pepsi & sparkling brands
      Mark Kirkham began his journey at FitzGerald Communications and went on to work across Ovum, Forrester Research, ACNielsen and Procter & Gamble. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      Mark Kirkham, who was the SVP & chief marketing officer, PepsiCo International Beverages, will be going to North America to lead PepsiCo's sparkling beverages portfolio. As the SVP and CMO, he was responsible for creative, innovation, and marketing strategy across PepsiCo's international beverages portfolio; including brands such as Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda, Rockstar Energy, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Aquafina, and Bubly.

      Kirkham stated, "After 8 1/2 amazing years working across Global, European, and International PepsiCo Beverages teams, I will be returning to North America to lead marketing for #PEPSI and our Sparkling Beverages portfolio. This includes amazing brands like #MOUNTAINDEW, #STARRY, #MUG, and #BUBLY, but most importantly working with incredible marketers like Jenny Danzi, JP Bittencourt, Michael Smith, and their talented teams."

      Kirkham began his journey at FitzGerald Communications and went on to work across Ovum, Forrester Research, ACNielsen and Procter & Gamble.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 21, 2024 3:57 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Neville Tata takes charge of Tata Group's Star Bazaar

      Neville Tata takes charge of Tata Group's Star Bazaar

      Brand Makers

      Narayana Murthy highlights population control as key to India's sustainability

      Narayana Murthy highlights population control as key to India's sustainability

      Brand Makers

      Narayana Murthy turns 78: Celebrating the visionary behind Infosys

      Narayana Murthy turns 78: Celebrating the visionary behind Infosys

      Brand Makers

      Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Networks chairman Kathleen Finch to retire

      Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Networks chairman Kathleen Finch to retire

      Brand Makers

      Disney names Adam Smith chief product & technology officer, Disney Entertainment & ESPN

      Disney names Adam Smith chief product & technology officer, Disney Entertainment & ESPN

      Brand Makers

      ITC's COO Sanjay Singhal joins Wagh Bakri Tea Group as CEO

      ITC's COO Sanjay Singhal joins Wagh Bakri Tea Group as CEO

      Brand Makers

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Pernod Ricard, Swiggy, Google and more

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Pernod Ricard, Swiggy, Google and more