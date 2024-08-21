PepsiCo appoints Mark Kirkham as Senior VP - marketing, Pepsi & sparkling brands

Mark Kirkham, who was the SVP & chief marketing officer, PepsiCo International Beverages, will be going to North America to lead PepsiCo's sparkling beverages portfolio. As the SVP and CMO, he was responsible for creative, innovation, and marketing strategy across PepsiCo's international beverages portfolio; including brands such as Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda, Rockstar Energy, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Aquafina, and Bubly.
Kirkham stated, "After 8 1/2 amazing years working across Global, European, and International PepsiCo Beverages teams, I will be returning to North America to lead marketing for #PEPSI and our Sparkling Beverages portfolio. This includes amazing brands like #MOUNTAINDEW, #STARRY, #MUG, and #BUBLY, but most importantly working with incredible marketers like Jenny Danzi, JP Bittencourt, Michael Smith, and their talented teams."
Kirkham began his journey at FitzGerald Communications and went on to work across Ovum, Forrester Research, ACNielsen and Procter & Gamble.