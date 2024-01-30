comScore

Perfetti Van Melle’s MD Rajesh Ramakrishnan quits the confectionery company

Storyboard18 can confirm that Rajesh Ramakrishnan has quit Perfetti Van Melle as managing director.

By  Storyboard18Jan 30, 2024 1:54 PM
Ramakrishan was at Perfetti Van Melle India for 6 years.

Rajesh Ramakrishnan, managing director at Perfetti Van Melle India has stepped down from his role, sources have confirmed to Storyboard18.

Ramakrishan was at Perfetti Van Melle India for 6 years. Prior to this, he worked at Hindustan Times, where he was head - marketing and at Apollo Tyres, where he was head - global marketing.

Ramakrishnan also worked at PepsiCo for six years, having left in 2010 as EVP - consumer insights and strategy, Innovation and Quaker Business

Ramakrishnan holds a degree in marketing from XLRI Jamshedpur and a degree in engineering from BITS Pilani.


First Published on Jan 30, 2024 1:50 PM

