Perfetti Van Melle’s MD Rajesh Ramakrishnan quits the confectionery company

Rajesh Ramakrishnan, managing director at Perfetti Van Melle India has stepped down from his role, sources have confirmed to Storyboard18.
Ramakrishan was at Perfetti Van Melle India for 6 years. Prior to this, he worked at Hindustan Times, where he was head - marketing and at Apollo Tyres, where he was head - global marketing.
Ramakrishnan also worked at PepsiCo for six years, having left in 2010 as EVP - consumer insights and strategy, Innovation and Quaker Business
Ramakrishnan holds a degree in marketing from XLRI Jamshedpur and a degree in engineering from BITS Pilani.