Pilgrim strengthens leadership team; appoints Anirudh Likhite and Nilesh Kambli

In their new role, Anirudh Likhite and Nilesh Kambli will play an important part in delivering easy product accessibility, superior experience and quality across both digital and physical touchpoints.

By  Storyboard18Sep 5, 2023 11:45 AM
Anirudh Likhite, ex-Nykaa and LOreal, brings over 13 years of hands-on experience in building supply chain teams, networks, and strategic processes. Nilesh Kambli, a seasoned professional with over 11 years of experience. (From left to right: Anirudh Likhite and Nilesh Kambli)

Pilgrim, one of India’s fastest-growing D2C personal care brands, has announced the expansion of leadership with the appointment of two new team members to accelerate omnichannel strategy and footprint in the brick-and-mortar model. Anirudh Likhite has been appointed as vice president-supply chain and procurement and Nilesh Kambli as the senior vice president-customer experience. In their new role, they will play an important part in delivering easy product accessibility, superior experience and quality across both digital and physical touchpoints.

On the appointment of the new hires, Gagandeep Makker, co-founder, Pilgrim said, “In the journey of establishing ourselves as a prominent D2C personal care brand, one principle has remained at the core of our ethos: consumer-centricity. As we evolve, our commitment to this principle deepens, leading us to make strategic decisions that enhance our brand's promise. Strengthening our leadership team is a reflection of this commitment. With Anirudh’s and Nilesh’s skills in driving growth, enhancing customer delight experience and optimizing operations, we are confident that their combined expertise will be instrumental in propelling Pilgrim's omnichannel strategy forward and ensuring a seamless brand experience for our valued customers.”

Likhite, ex-Nykaa and LOreal, brings over 13 years of hands-on experience in building supply chain teams, networks, and strategic processes. This is across five distinct business segments — eB2B, General Trade, Modern Trade, International Business (Exports), and Pro (dedicated to salon professionals). His role is to bolster Pilgrim’s growth mission and drive a successful omnichannel approach for deeper consumer penetration.

Kambli, a seasoned professional with over 11 years of experience. With an accomplished background at The Souled Store, 91Springboard, and HDFC LTD, Kambli excels in comprehending customer preferences and implementing effective operational strategies.


First Published on Sep 5, 2023 11:44 AM

