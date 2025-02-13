PolicyBazaar's latest 'Make A Difference' campaign gains Anupam Mittal's nod

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Anupam Mittal, Founder & CEO of People Group, lent his voice to PolicyBazaar's newly launched "Make A Difference" ad, emphasizing the critical importance of term insurance and financial preparedness in the face of life's uncertainties.

The campaign throws light on the often-overlooked contributions of professionals who push past hesitation, unanswered calls, and reluctant nods to ensure that their clients are well-protected against life's uncertainties.

Despite the unglamorous nature of selling insurance – a product no one wakes up excited to buy – these advisors consistently deliver personalized solutions that can change lives.

Mittal, who mentioned, that he rarely uses his platform for commercial promotions, broke his usual reserve to share a deeply personal message. "I don't usually take up commercial stuff for LinkedIn, but I felt this message was important and personal," he wrote.

His post aims to resonate with those who are of the thought "most of us walk around thinking, 'Mujhe kuch nahi hoga'— a notion that can prove dangerously complacent."

Drawing on his own painful experiences, Mittal recounted the untimely loss of seven friends between 2019 and 2022. "All untimely and sudden deaths," he noted, highlighting how tragedy can strike when least expected. He gave an analogy of life's unpredictability to driving without a seatbelt, "It's like a seatbelt > no one plans for a crash, but you'd be an idiot to hit the road without one."

The campaign also aims to encourage individuals to take proactive steps towards safeguarding their families’ futures. Mittal’s endorsement is a call to action for those who might otherwise underestimate the importance of term insurance. “Unless you are sitting on a fortune, considering term insurance is not a bad idea, for your family and for your peace of mind,” he advised.