Prantik Mazumdar moves on from Denstu Singapore; heads TiE Singapore as president

Prantik Mazumdar, who served as managing director, CXM Group, Dentsu Singapore has moved on from the company, confirms Dentsu Singapore.
As per his LinkedIn profile, Mazumdar is currently the president at TiE Singapore, a global community of entrepreneurs. Mazumdar joined the network in 2019 through the acquisition of digital marketing agency Happy Marketer.
Mazumdar started his career at Accenture as a summer intern and went on to work across IE Singapore, StrategiCom, Pinstorm, Time International, Gamechanger Sports Ventures, Learncool and Dentsu International.
During his stint at Dentsu International, Mazumdar was responsible to drive growth for the network in the region through CRM line of business, which encapsulates various specialist practices such as data, analytics, measurement, B2B marketing, account based marketing, marketing automation, loyalty, attribution, visualization and other technology services to enable their clients to be prepared for the 1st party data.