PVR INOX appoints Saurabh Bhambri as SVP and Business Head - Media & Advertising

Saurabh Bhambri previously led Paytm Ads as associate vice president.

By  Storyboard18Dec 16, 2024 12:29 PM
Saurabh Bhambri began his career as a business development executive at NIIT Technologies, and then he was elevated to business development manager. Then, he joined Times Internet as an account manager and was elevated to regional head. Then, he joined Paytm Ads as general manager.

Saurabh Bhambri, who led Paytm Ads as associate vice president, has moved to PVR INOX Pictures as senior vice president and business head - media and advertising.

In his previous role at Paytm Ads, Bhambri started and led growth portfolios such as Ecommerce, D2C, Fashion and Lifestyle, Mobility, Consumer Internet,Health, Handsets, Consumer electronics/ Durables, Home and Kitchen and Education for Paytm Ads.

He designed training programs, sales processes, GTM strategies, pitch decks and overall business plans for growth verticals. He handled end to end P&L. He collaborated with internal businesses like Deals, GVs,3P online and successfully built new monetization channels for Ads business grossing over 15cr revenue within first year on an annualized run rate.


First Published on Dec 16, 2024 12:29 PM

