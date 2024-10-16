            
      RBA's Chairman and Independent Director Shivakumar Dega steps down

      Industry veteran continues to guide top companies with extensive leadership experience.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 16, 2024 6:07 PM
      Shivakumar Dega's previous leadership positions include CEO of Nokia, Chairman and CEO of Pepco South Asia, and Executive President at Aditya Birla Group. (Image source: Flickr)

      Shivakumar Dega, a seasoned business leader, has concluded his five-year tenure as an Independent Director at Restaurant Brands Asia Limited as of October 13, 2024.

      Shivakumar, who joined the company in 2019, continues to serve as the Chairman of the company, where he has played a crucial role in steering the company’s strategic direction.

      In addition to his current position with Restaurant Brands Asia, Shivakumar is associated with Advent International, a prominent global private equity firm. He also serves as an Independent Director on the Boards of Manjushree Technopack Ltd. and ID Fresh Food (India) Pvt. Ltd.

      With a career spanning several decades, Shivakumar has held key leadership roles earlier. His previous leadership positions include CEO of Nokia, Chairman and CEO of Pepco South Asia, and Executive President at Aditya Birla Group.

      He has also contributed to the success of various companies through board memberships, including at Godrej Consumer Products and as Chairman of the All India Management Association.

      An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Shivakumar's educational background has complemented his extensive professional journey.


      First Published on Oct 16, 2024 6:07 PM

