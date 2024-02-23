Red FM appoints Kunal Jerath as national marketing head

Red FM owned by Sun Group, has appointed Kunal Jerath as its national marketing head, as per reports.
Prior to this, Jerath was associated with BCCL (The Times of India) for more than ten years. He joined the company in 2013 as deputy chief manager brand and went on to take position of chief manager, asst. general manager and more. In 2019, he was elevated as associate general manager of Bennett Coleman group.
Jerath is a marketing professional with experience in P&L, digital marketing, product management, recurring revenue, consumer engagement and audience intelligence, with a career spanning over two decades. Before BCCL, he has also worked with Jagran as deputy general manager strategy and brand planning.