Sandeep Karwa moves on from his role at Flipkart Ads

Sandeep Karwa has decided to move on from his role as the head of Flipkart Ads. He was appointed in for this position in May 2024. Karwa recently took to his LinkedIn account and wrote a lengthy post about his journey at Flipkart.
He was Vice President at Flipkart Ads. Sandeep Karwa joined Flipkart back in 2012 as a senior manager. Back then, he was in charge of building the smartphone business for the e-commerce company. Previously, he has worked with TheMobileStore, ICICI Lombard, Cognizant and Atos Syntel. Karwa serves on the board of Wildcraft, Walmart India and Arvind Fashions.