Shalimar Paints appoints Kuldip Raina as MD & CEO for 3-year term

Raina, who joined Shalimar Paints in May 2022, currently serves as Director – Sales, Marketing, and Strategic Sourcing.

By  Storyboard18Apr 11, 2025 8:37 AM
Raina’s illustrious career includes leadership positions at reputed companies such as Kansai Nerolac Paints, Jubilant Industries, Arvind Brands and ITC Limited.

Shalimar Paints Limited has announced the appointment of Kuldip Raina as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO). As per the company, the appointment is effective from April 10, 2025.

The company in its exchange filings stated that the appointment is approved by the Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The appointment is for a tenure of three years, ending April 9, 2028, subject to shareholder approval.

Raina, who joined Shalimar Paints in May 2022, currently serves as Director – Sales, Marketing, and Strategic Sourcing. A seasoned business leader with over 30 years of experience across the paints, FMCG, consumer products and organized retail sectors, he is widely regarded as a visionary with a strong track record of leading business transformations.

During his current stint at Shalimar Paints, Raina has been instrumental in driving strategic initiatives, strengthening brand presence and building key industry partnerships. Prior to this, he served as the CEO of Nerofix Private Limited, a Kansai Nerolac Paints group company, where he played a crucial role in establishing the brand in the adhesives and construction chemicals space.

Raina’s illustrious career includes leadership positions at reputed companies such as Kansai Nerolac Paints, Jubilant Industries, Arvind Brands and ITC Limited. His professional journey has been marked by successful business turnarounds, revenue growth and achieving category leadership.

The company also confirmed that Raina is not related to any member of the Board and is not debarred from holding the position of director by any regulatory authority, as per the stipulations of the BSE and NSE circulars dated June 20, 2018.


First Published on Apr 11, 2025 8:37 AM

