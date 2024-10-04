Shantanu Gangane joins The Coca-Cola Company as IMX Lead

ADVERTISEMENT
Shantanu Gangane, a seasoned marketing professional with a rich background across media, entertainment, and OTT platforms, has recently announced his new role with The Coca-Cola company as IMX (Integrated Marketing Experience) Lead.
In a recent LinkedIn update, Gangane expressed his excitement, saying, "Super stoked to share with you a new chapter that has started in my life with The Coca-Cola Company as IMX (Integrated Marketing Experience) Lead. Grateful for the amazing mentors who have supported me. It's been a month and I couldn't be more excited about the challenges and growth that lies ahead along with an incredible set of leaders and teams who power this iconic organisation."
Gangane brings over two decades of marketing expertise to the global beverage giant, having worked with some of the most prestigious companies in the industry.
Prior to this role, Gangane served as Head of North Labels & Vice President of Marketing at Universal Music Group. His previous roles also include Chief Marketing Officer at Viu, India-OTT for PCCW Media, and various leadership roles at Times Network, managing brands like TIMES NOW, ET NOW, Magicbricks NOW, MOVIES NOW, and ZOOM.
With a career that spans iconic brands like Viacom18 and Radio City, Shantanu Gangane is no stranger to navigating the complexities of marketing in the media and entertainment space. His robust experience includes senior marketing roles for Nickelodeon and other high-profile platforms.
Gangane is an alumnus of the Welingkar Institute of Management, with an MBA in Marketing Management.