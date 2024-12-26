Swiggy Instamart: What does India want in 10 minutes and when?

In its fourth edition, How India Swiggy’d 2024—Quick Commerce Edition dives into the evolving preferences for products delivered in 10 minutes on Swiggy Instamart.

Biggest purchases of 2024:

The big spenders hailed from Delhi and Dehradun, splurging over Rs 20 lakhs each on Swiggy Instamart this year. What’s filling up their carts? Atta, milk, and oil – looks like they were gearing up for a full-on kitchen takeover.

Across the country, the top 5 must-haves were—milk, curd, dosa batter, chips, and soft drinks.

Here’s a milky fact: 1 in every 15 orders had a packet of milk.

1 in every 5 orders had either a fruit or a vegetable.

A pet’s best friend: meanwhile, a pet-lover from Mumbai spent over Rs 15,00,000 this year on pet supplies, primarily dog and cat food.

Techno-crat alert! A Chennai user splurged Rs1,25,454 on electronics, electricals and home appliances this year, picking up nearly 85 items. The top choices? gaming earphones, smartwatches, an induction cooker, a sandwich maker, a hair straightener, a table fan and a toaster among other things.

Not an aam aadmi: Someone from Hyderabad led the mango frenzy by spending ₹35,000 on mangoes in May

What do we want in 10 minutes and when? In India, the answer changes with the time of day…

Mornings kick off with a splash of milk, as the nation powers through the day with the holy trinity of milk, veggies, and eggs, fueling everything from early risers to the busiest of bees. From 4 AM to 7 AM, it's all about getting ready for the day ahead.

But when the clock strikes 10 PM? It’s a whole different vibe—ice cream, cold drinks, and chips make their grand entrance between 10 PM to 4 AM. Between 8-9 PM, is when India ordered the most sanitary pads. In November, with the changing season, India ordered the most pain relief.

Some of this year’s most memorable purchases came through the festive season:

Sona kitna sona hai… said an Amdavadi, as he set the gold standard on Dhanteras, spending a staggering Rs 8,32,032 on gold coins. The rest of India took Diwali ki safai seriously, spending over Rs 45,00,000 on brooms the same day.

Meanwhile, Delhi splurged Rs 4,60,000 on poker chips this Diwali.

Swiggy Instamart delivered close to 8,00,000 rakhis on Raksha Bandhan, with a user in Mumbai ordering 31 rakhis in a single order.

The day also saw 2,85,000 deliveries under ‘order for others,’ and 273 chocolates ordered per minute. Love was in the air and in the carts too. At its peak on February 14, 307 roses per minute were ordered, making romance Instamart’s best-selling emotion of the day.

What are Indian cities buying on quick commerce?

In 2024, Bengaluru became the ‘Poo bani Parvati’ of India, leading spends in both puja essentials and party supplies. Alongside Mumbai, the city fiercely vied for the title of party capital, ordering 1.8 times more wine and shot glasses, particularly during Diwali celebrations.

The city also went on a brushing spree this year, snapping up a mind-blowing 2,72,731 toothbrushes—talk about a clean sweep.

Mumbai truly lived up to its "Maximum City" reputation, splurging a staggering ₹8,20,360 on tonic water on a single day.

Not one to be left behind, a single user from Goa spent nearly Rs 35,000 on tonic water this year.

Dekho baarish ho rahi hai, or not? August might have been the wettest month of 2024, but October 15 saw the maximum orders for umbrellas on a single day at 83% more than August.

Mumbai ordered the most umbrellas and raincoats in 2024.

India cried the most khushi ke aansoo on December 1 when it ordered 4500 kgs of onions just between 7-8 pm on December.

Mumbai staked its claim on the most ‘kandas’ followed by Hyderabad and Delhi.

Dilliwalas have taken their love for instant noodles to a whole new level, spending around ₹60 crores—on the beloved noodle snack.

Not just poker chips, the capital also topped the charts for maximum orders of potato chips and instant noodles showcasing its snack-loving culture. But when it comes to personal chip obsession, over 43 snack lovers splurged more than ₹75,000 on chips this year! The top chip fanatics are crunching away in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Kolkata.

Vizag went big on playtime, with a user spending Rs27,742 on toys this year.

Fun but make it quick:

Bengaluru ordered as much underwear as Hyderabad and Mumbai combined.

Proving that it’s always better to plan, 1 in every 140 orders comprises a sexual wellness product. The top spender on condoms for the year hailed from Bengaluru.

Going Incognito: When the clock inches towards midnight, the carts go wild! The peak time for stealthy orders was between 10-11 PM. Stealth items of choice: Masala-flavoured chips, Kurkure, and—wait for it—flavoured condoms! The secret shopping hotspots? Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Delivery in 89 seconds: The fastest delivery of the year happened in Kochi, in just 89 seconds for a basket that included nendran bananas and red amaranthus. The distance covered was 180 mts.

The cheapest order of the year came in at a mere Rs 3—a pencil sharpener, purchased by a user in Hyderabad at 8:15 pm.

Responsible shoppers: Hyderabad and Bengaluru embraced the "Deliver Without Bag" option, proving that convenience and eco-consciousness can go hand in hand.