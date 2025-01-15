Truecaller appoints Hemant Arora as VP - global ad sales business

ADVERTISEMENT
Stockholm-based called ID and spam-blocking service Truecaller has announced the appointment of Hemant Arora as its Vice President for the global ad sales business.
Arora, who brings 25 years of industry experience, will be responsible for refining Truecaller's global advertising strategy, as well as expanding its portfolio to cater to an increasingly diverse user base.
He joins with an extensive background in operations and revenue management across leading social media and technology firms, including TikTok, Times Network, Dainik Bhaskar Group, NDTV Media, and Discovery Networks South Asia.
During his tenure at TikTok, Arora led global accounts spanning Europe, the Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (METAP) regions.