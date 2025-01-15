            
Truecaller appoints Hemant Arora as VP - global ad sales business

Hemant Arora brings a wealth of operational and revenue management expertise from organizations like TikTok, Times Network, Dainik Bhaskar Group, NDTV Media, and Discovery Networks South Asia.

By  Storyboard18Jan 15, 2025 2:32 PM
During his tenure at TikTok, Hemant Arora led global accounts spanning Europe, the Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (METAP) regions.

Stockholm-based called ID and spam-blocking service Truecaller has announced the appointment of Hemant Arora as its Vice President for the global ad sales business.

Arora, who brings 25 years of industry experience, will be responsible for refining Truecaller's global advertising strategy, as well as expanding its portfolio to cater to an increasingly diverse user base.

He joins with an extensive background in operations and revenue management across leading social media and technology firms, including TikTok, Times Network, Dainik Bhaskar Group, NDTV Media, and Discovery Networks South Asia.

During his tenure at TikTok, Arora led global accounts spanning Europe, the Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (METAP) regions.


First Published on Jan 15, 2025 2:32 PM

