Akasa Air appoints Naarayan T V as its Chief Marketing Officer

Akasa Air, India's fastest-growing airline, announced the appointment of Mr. Naarayan T V as its Chief Marketing Officer, effective August 29, 2025. In this role, he will oversee the airline’s marketing, corporate communications & ESG, customer experience, eCommerce, customer loyalty, and partnerships functions. He will also serve as a member of Akasa’s Executive Committee. The appointment is aligned with Akasa Air’s accelerated growth journey as it strengthens its brand and customer proposition while progressing towards its vision of becoming one of the top 30 airlines globally by the turn of this decade.

Read More: Swiggy to appoint new finance heads for Instamart and food delivery divisions With over two decades of cross-industry experience spanning eCommerce, fintech, banking, D2C broking, and global consumer brands, Naarayan brings to Akasa Air a strong blend of strategic vision, digital-first expertise, and customer-centric leadership. He has consistently played a transformative role in shaping leading global and Indian brands, with a body of work that spans marketing communication, digital marketing, market research, product design, user experience, acquisition, sponsorships and IPs, brand building, creative strategy, content marketing, and large-scale product launch campaigns across ATL and BTL platforms. Commenting on the appointment, Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air, said, “At Akasa Air, we are committed to building a world-class airline powered by our value-driven and service-oriented culture. As we continue to scale, the role of marketing and customer experience will be pivotal in strengthening the Akasa brand and deepening customer trust. Naarayan brings with him a global perspective, proven expertise in transforming brands, and the ability to blend creativity with data-driven insights. His leadership will play an instrumental role in shaping Akasa’s next phase of growth.”