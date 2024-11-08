            

      Vipin Unni joins OTT platform aha as CMO

      Previously, Vipin Unni led Sun TV Network as head of strategy - Malayalam and Telugu cluster.

      By  Kashmeera SambamurthyNov 8, 2024 10:50 AM
      Vipin Unni joins OTT platform aha as CMO
      Vipin Unni began his career at Hindustan Unilever as a territory sales incharge and then went on to work across Reliance Infocomm, airtel, and Star TV Network.

      Vipin Unni, who led Sun TV Network as head of strategy - Malayalam and Telugu cluster, has joined OTT platform aha as chief marketing officer.

      Unni will be steering tactful strategies to boost subscriptions, build partership, brand love and market presence by decoding trends and behaviours.

      He will build buzzworthy content campaigns that hook audiences and turn them into loyal fans through creative engagement. He will craft a standout brand voice that resonates with India and the region, turning subscribers into brand believers. He will drive growth and loyalty with targeted marketing and loyalty perks to keep the audience coming back for more.

      He will lead performance-focused campaigns, fine-tuning every touchpoint to make each marketing dollar count. He will partner with product teams to create fresh experiences, from gamification to exclusive content that subscribers love.

      Further, he will mentor a team that’s driven, creative and aligned with big-picture goals to make marketing magic happen.

      Unni began his career at Hindustan Unilever as a territory sales incharge and then went on to work across Reliance Infocomm, airtel, and Star TV Network. At Sun TV Network, Unni built a stronger brand presence amongst the Malayalam and Telugu entertainment audience with Sun Network, focusing on authentic storytelling that resonated with local culture and reality.

      He crafted narratives that reflected the values and traditions of the region while driving viewership. He utilised television as a powerful platform to influence society positively and promote a progressive outlook.


      Tags
      First Published on Nov 8, 2024 10:50 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Bookstrapping: The Essentials of World Religions

      Bookstrapping: The Essentials of World Religions

      Brand Makers

      State expectations, be clear about outcomes: Roshni Das of Intel

      State expectations, be clear about outcomes: Roshni Das of Intel

      Brand Makers

      Google India elevates Mansi Khanna to Director, Ads, Brand & Reputation Marketing

      Google India elevates Mansi Khanna to Director, Ads, Brand & Reputation Marketing

      Brand Makers

      Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Sibaji Biswas as CFO

      Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Sibaji Biswas as CFO

      Brand Makers

      Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as chief executive officer

      Croma appoints Shibashish Roy as chief executive officer

      Brand Makers

      Sandeep Sangwan appointed as Global CMO for Castrol

      Sandeep Sangwan appointed as Global CMO for Castrol

      Brand Makers

      Truecaller appoints Rishit Jhunjhunwala as new CEO

      Truecaller appoints Rishit Jhunjhunwala as new CEO