Vipin Unni joins OTT platform aha as CMO

ADVERTISEMENT
Vipin Unni, who led Sun TV Network as head of strategy - Malayalam and Telugu cluster, has joined OTT platform aha as chief marketing officer.
Unni will be steering tactful strategies to boost subscriptions, build partership, brand love and market presence by decoding trends and behaviours.
He will build buzzworthy content campaigns that hook audiences and turn them into loyal fans through creative engagement. He will craft a standout brand voice that resonates with India and the region, turning subscribers into brand believers. He will drive growth and loyalty with targeted marketing and loyalty perks to keep the audience coming back for more.
He will lead performance-focused campaigns, fine-tuning every touchpoint to make each marketing dollar count. He will partner with product teams to create fresh experiences, from gamification to exclusive content that subscribers love.
Further, he will mentor a team that’s driven, creative and aligned with big-picture goals to make marketing magic happen.
Unni began his career at Hindustan Unilever as a territory sales incharge and then went on to work across Reliance Infocomm, airtel, and Star TV Network. At Sun TV Network, Unni built a stronger brand presence amongst the Malayalam and Telugu entertainment audience with Sun Network, focusing on authentic storytelling that resonated with local culture and reality.
He crafted narratives that reflected the values and traditions of the region while driving viewership. He utilised television as a powerful platform to influence society positively and promote a progressive outlook.