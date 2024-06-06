            

      Wakefit appoints Kunal Dubey as chief marketing officer

      Dubey was previously the CMO of Flipkart-owned Cleartrip.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 6, 2024 5:22 PM
      Wakefit appoints Kunal Dubey as chief marketing officer
      Kunal Dubey started his career at Reliance Communications, and went on to work across McDonald's India, eBay India, Flipkart, Dentsu and PhonePe.

      Wakefit has appointed Kunal Dubey as its chief marketing officer.

      Dubey was previously the CMO of Flipkart-owned Cleartrip.

      He started his career at Reliance Communications, and went on to work across McDonald's India, eBay India, Flipkart, Dentsu and PhonePe.

      At McDonald's India, as the deputy marketing manager, Dubey managed the new business channel (Home delivery business, Drive Thru business, Dessert kiosk & Breakfast launch). He was responsible for growth in brand health measures, market share and acceptance for new business models.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 6, 2024 5:15 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      HUL's chief digital officer Arun Neelakantan to take over as executive director, customer development

      HUL's chief digital officer Arun Neelakantan to take over as executive director, customer development

      Brand Makers

      EPACK Durable Ltd. appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Vice President, Sales & Marketing – SHA and Components

      EPACK Durable Ltd. appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Vice President, Sales & Marketing – SHA and Components

      Brand Makers

      PNB MetLife elevates Sameer Bansal to CEO

      PNB MetLife elevates Sameer Bansal to CEO

      Brand Makers

      Cheil India appoints Mandeep Sharma as the National Head, Cheil India – Samsung Business

      Cheil India appoints Mandeep Sharma as the National Head, Cheil India – Samsung Business

      Brand Makers

      Coca-Cola India celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat

      Coca-Cola India celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat

      Brand Makers

      The Good Glamm Group appoints Becca Cosmetics' Lauren Bloomer as president - international

      The Good Glamm Group appoints Becca Cosmetics' Lauren Bloomer as president - international

      Brand Makers

      Women of HUL: From Leena Nair to Prabha Narasimhan, Hindustan Unilever has created iconic female leaders

      Women of HUL: From Leena Nair to Prabha Narasimhan, Hindustan Unilever has created iconic female leaders