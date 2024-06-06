Wakefit appoints Kunal Dubey as chief marketing officer

Wakefit has appointed Kunal Dubey as its chief marketing officer.
Dubey was previously the CMO of Flipkart-owned Cleartrip.
He started his career at Reliance Communications, and went on to work across McDonald's India, eBay India, Flipkart, Dentsu and PhonePe.
At McDonald's India, as the deputy marketing manager, Dubey managed the new business channel (Home delivery business, Drive Thru business, Dessert kiosk & Breakfast launch). He was responsible for growth in brand health measures, market share and acceptance for new business models.